College teachers’ transfer sparking confusion

Islamabad:Six teachers, including prominent educators like Dr. Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Abbas, were transferred from H-8 College, sparking outrage and confusion.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has plunged the academic sessions of ICT colleges into chaos with a series of controversial teacher transfers disguised as staff rationalisation. Among the most severely affected institutions is Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, which has witnessed a exodus of essential teaching faculty, leaving students in the lurch.

The abrupt transfers have drawn widespread criticism from educational experts and students alike, who are concerned about the quality of education they will now receive. Dr. Muhammad Umar, an Assistant Professor in Islamic Studies, was transferred to H-9 College, citing surplus staffing, despite the recent hiring of a daily-wage teacher in the same department. Similarly, Muhammad Abbas, an Associate Professor, was transferred to H-9 College, exacerbating the already dire shortage of English teachers and prompting the hiring of three daily-wage teachers.

The transfers in compulsory subjects, affecting approximately 1800 students, have raised serious concerns about the academic future of these learners. The transfer of Haroon Ahmed, a lecturer in Economics, has left H-8 College with only two teachers to handle 380 students in Economics, jeopardising the quality of education. This situation became even more alarming as the FDE approved the launch of a BS Programme in Economics, necessitating additional teaching staff in the subject.

Furthermore, the transfer of Shahid Nadeem, a lecturer in Mathematics, disrupted the BS program and forced the college to hire more daily-wage teachers in the department of Mathematics. Pre-Medical students have suffered significantly due to the absence of a Biology teacher for over three weeks, causing disruptions to their studies. The Computer Science department, already burdened, faces further strain with the transfer of Zeeshan Haider, a lecturer in Computer Science.

An anonymous teacher within these educational institutions criticized the FDE for transferring regular teachers and forcing colleges to hire daily-wage faculty. This move not only increases the financial burden on the college's student fund but also disrupts the education of thousands of students, leaving their academic future hanging in the balance. The teacher emphasised that these decisions reveal a lack of foresight and understanding of the students' plight.

The controversy surrounding these transfers highlights the urgent need for a re-evaluation of FDE's decision-making processes to ensure the uninterrupted and high-quality education of students in ICT colleges.