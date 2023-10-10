WASA on high alert to cope with flooding

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following rain here on Monday, said Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanveer.
He said the concerned officers were directed to finalise all the arrangements for low-lying areas to clear rainwater. Heavy machinery and staff were deployed particularly in low-lying areas to remove stagnant rainwater, Muhammad Tanveer said.
According to a WASA spokesman, the MD was supervising the ongoing drainage operation in the city. WASA staff was busy with heavy machinery to remove water from low-lying areas, he added.
