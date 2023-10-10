Only 900 trained psychiatrists for millions of people facing mental health issues in Pakistan: experts

Islamabad:There are hardly 900 trained and qualified psychiatrists practicing in Pakistan where every 3rd person is living with mild to moderate depression, experts said and called for training medical specialists and physicians to diagnose and treat mental health issues in the country.

“Pakistan is among the countries which are facing a serious health workforce crisis and one of the important area where there is an acute dearth of experts is psychiatry. There is a need to train not only general physicians and medical specialists but also nurses and paramedics to diagnose and treat people facing mental health issues, especially depression”, Dr. Zafar Mirza, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health told launching ceremony of an animated video on depression.

The animated video titled ‘Depression Ka Badal’ or Cloud of Depression has been prepared by The Initiative in collaboration with Institute of Psychiatry, Rawalpindi Medical University and it has been dubbed in regional languages of Pakistan including Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi and Seraiki as well as in Urdu to create awareness about the depression.

Lauding the organizers for the preparation of video on depression, Dr. Zafar Mirza urged the local news channels to play this video as part of their corporate social responsibility so that people get awareness about depression, which if diagnosed early can be treated effectively without even taking medicines.

He maintained that depression is on the rise in Pakistan due to various factors and by 2019, it was on 6th place in 20 health risk factors and adding deplored that even healthcare professionals were not aware about mental health issues and conditions faced by majority of people in Pakistan.

Dr. Asad Nizami, Chairman Institute of Psychiatry at Rawalpindi Medical University deplored that as compared to 900 trained psychiatrists practicing in Pakistan, over 2600 psychiatrists of Pakistan-origin were practicing in United Kingdom alone, saying there is a need to ascertain as to why such a large number of psychiatrists and healthcare professionals were leaving Pakistan.

He also lamented that Pakistan was facing an acute shortage of medicines for the treatment of mental health issues including mood disorders, saying due to financial unviability and other reasons, local and multinational companies were no more producing medicines for the treatment of mental health issues.

“On the other hand, several essential medicines for the treatment of mental health issues are smuggled out of Pakistan, due to which several essential medicines are not available in the country”, he said and urged the authorities to ensure availability of the medicines for the treatment of mental health issues.

Dr. Nizami claimed that they had sent numerous letters to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) regarding unavailability of the essential medicines including lithium carbonate, which is an important drug for the treatment of mood disorders.

Urging people to approach psychiatrists in case of having any mental health issue, he said people should avoid stigmatizing the mental health issues, which often prevent people from seeking medical help from the training and qualified experts. The launching ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Naeem Akhtar from Ministry of National Health Services, Amina Khan from The Initiative and other experts also spoke.