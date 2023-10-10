ASP shows solidarity with Sikhs

ASP Gulberg Syeda Shaherbano visited Gurdwara in Chuna Mandi Azam Market and participated in the celebrations organised on the occasion of the 489th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru of Sikh religion Sri Ram Das Sahib.

ASP Syeda Shaherbano, representing the Punjab Police, expressed solidarity with the Sikh citizens in their important religious ceremony, spent time with them and highlighted the message of interfaith harmony.

The ASP said that the rights of all the citizens living in Pakistan are equal. Protection of lives and properties of citizens of all minority religions including Sikhs is among our top priorities and all available resources are being utilised in this regard, the ASP said. She said police are ensuring foolproof security arrangements at the all the sacred Sikh religious places across the province.