Drug dealer arrested

LAHORE:Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) arrested a drug dealer in a joint operation.

Using live monitoring through PSCA cameras, they targeted the suspect who was under surveillance. The drug dealer, Imran, was arrested in possession of illegal drugs. The Safe Cities Monitoring Team spotted the accused with drugs at the railway chowk. The Naulakha police conducted a check on the suspect, leading to the recovery of 1kg and 120 grams of hashish from the accused. Case was registered against the accused.