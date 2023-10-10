 
Tuesday October 10, 2023
15 die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
October 10, 2023

LAHORE:Around 15 people died, whereas 1,399 were injured in 1,288 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 725 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 674 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.