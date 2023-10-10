Two LGH workers suspended for taking bribe

LAHORE:The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has suspended two employees over misconduct.
Two employees Nasir Ali and Masood Ahmed posted in radiology section of OPD were suspended on complaints of receiving bribe from patients coming for ultrasounds. Postgraduate Medical Institute/ Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr formed a committee to investigate the allegations.
The committee headed by Prof Qamar Ashfaq Ahmed, Professor of Surgery, comprised of members including Dr Muhammad Shabbir, Associate Professor of Surgery, Dr Laila Shafiq, Additional Director Emergency, and Dr Javed Mumtaz, DMS. Meanwhile, in Lahore General Hospital, CT scan machines are functional and around 100 patients are being scanned daily for free in emergency.
Principal Prof Al Farid Zafar said on the instructions of the chief minister, they are creating more and more facilities for the patients. He directed administrative doctors to ensure facilities for patients in their respective fields.
