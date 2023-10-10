Saudi envoy, minister discuss cooperation in health sector

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir called on Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, here on Monday and discussed with him issues pertaining to mutual cooperation in the health sector.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that Pakistani doctors were competent and hard working and Saudi Arabia can utilise their services for providing quality healthcare facilities to its citizens. Saudi Arabia could also get benefit of services of Pakistani nurses and paramedical staff for this purpose. Dr Jamal Nasir informed that the Punjab government has simplified the procedure for getting ex-Pakistan leave for senior nurses for overseas employment and now their applications for proceeding abroad for jobs were being decided within four days only.

The minister said that possibility for starting Arabic language courses for medical staff being employed by Arab countries could also be considered for developing their proficiency in Arabic conversation.

He said that apart from Pakistani labour, Saudi Arabia could also get the services of professionals in the fields of engineering, IT and other areas. The Saudi Ambassador reiterated his country's determination to strengthen the long-standing relations between the two countries. He said that Saudi Arabia is ready to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.