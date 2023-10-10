PU students visit printing press

LAHORE:As part of their studies to get practical knowledge about design, pasting, plate and printing sections, a group of Punjab University (PU) journalism students visited PU Printing Press at New Campus on Monday.

A 20-member student delegation of BS 6th Semester Print Journalism class headed by Associate Professor Dr Shabbir Sarwar called on PU Director Press and Publications Ali Ahmad. The students had an interactive session with the director, who gave a briefing on the four types of printing with special focus on off-set printing. He also informed the students about various sections of the press and modern trends of printing. Responding to student queries, Design and Graphic In-charge Muhammad Kamil Qureshi explained about editing software, 256m colour variations and four colour separations under CMYK rule.