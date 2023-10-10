Governor lauds Christians’ role in 1947

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan in 1947 is unforgettable.

The governor attended a ceremony as a special guest here on Monday held under Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) at Governor’s House here on ‘SP Dewan Bahadur Singha Award 2023’. Addressing the ceremony, Balighur Rehman said that the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan is unforgettable.

After the establishment of Pakistan, the Christian community rendered valuable services in various fields, including health, education and law. He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that the rights of minorities will be protected in Pakistan.

He stated that the minorities have full protection and equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and the Constitution of Pakistan. He said that among the heroes who played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, the name of SP Dewan Bahadur Singha is worth mentioning, adding he said that the government had also issued SP Dewan Bahadur Singha commemorative stamp in recognition of his services.

He said that minorities have equal rights and opportunities in the country, adding he said that Senator Kamran Michael was the first finance minister belonging to the minority who presented the budget of Punjab.

He said that the minority community played a great role in the formation of Pakistan, and they are actively participating in the development and prosperity of the beloved country even today. We have to promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in society, the governor said.

Chairman IMRF Samuel Payara, Sister Anna Bakshi and many other guests were present in the function. At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed Dewan Bahadur Singha Awards to those who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.

Later, Balighur Rehman said in a statement that the civilised nations of the world need to know that the reaction against Israel's illegitimate occupation of Palestine and humanitarian atrocities against Palestinians is a natural. He said that Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and violation of human rights are a threat to the peace of the region.

He said that depriving Palestinians of their legitimate right to self-determination, inhumane atrocities on innocent Palestinians, attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places by the Israeli occupying forces are the crimes that the international community should not only take note of but also play a role in preventing.