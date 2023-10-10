Man shoots wife to death

LAHORE:A man shot dead his wife by barging into his in-law’s house in the Hanjarwal area over a domestic dispute. The victim Naseem reportedly was married to the suspect Yousaf and had four children from the wedlock. However, their relationship had soured and she had filed a dissolution of marriage case. The suspect on the day of the incident went there and shot at the victim after a brief exchange of words. The victim died on the spot.

Imposter arrested

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested a fake journalist who had hired beggars for begging. Reportedly, a police team had spotted a beggar identified as Usman Ali, begging with a loud voice in Karim Block. When a police team captured and grilled him, he said that he had been employed by a person Suleman Chaudhry, a resident of Rachna Town. Usman told police that Suleman would provide food and shelter to him. He was standing at a distance where Usman was begging. Police arrested him. He introduced himself as a journalist and also produced press cards also.

Man hit to death

A 50-year-old man died in a road accident in the Harbanspura area. The unidentified man was trying to cross road near Fategarh when a speeding car hit him. He received injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.