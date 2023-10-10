Power theft detected at Johar Town’s plaza

LAHORE:During operation against power thieves, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected electricity theft at Mehar Usman Plaza in Shah De Khhoi area of Johar Town Sub-Division.

Following instructions by Lesco CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar is supervising the campaign, according to the company’s spokesman here Monday. He said that Johar Town Sub-Division’s SDO along with his team and the police conducted a search operation in Shah De Khhoi area and detected electricity pilferage at Mehr Usman Plaza consisting of 30 rooms/flats. The Lesco team found that around 40 ACs were being operated on the electricity stolen from direct supply.

The team severed the illegal connection and submitted an application in the local police station for registration of FIR against the accused. The spokesman added that the accused were also charged 105,000 units as detection bill totaling Rs07 million.

Meanwhile, Lesco detected a total of 446 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 32nd day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The Lesco spokesman told media here Monday that the company has also far submitted FIR applications against 444 electricity thieves, out of which 203 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30 accused have been arrested. On the 32nd consecutive day Monday of the campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 19 commercial and 427 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 831,078 units as detection bill amounting to Rs40.629 million.