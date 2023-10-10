Inter Part-1 result today

ASP Gulberg Syeda Shaherbano visited Gurdwara in Chuna Mandi Azam Market and participated in the celebrations...
IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people over old enmity in Nowshera Virkan area...
LAHORE:Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested a drug dealer in a joint operation.Using live monitoring...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a consultative colloquy and patent award...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed...
LAHORE:Around 15 people died, whereas 1,399 were injured in 1,288 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...