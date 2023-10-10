 
Tuesday October 10, 2023
Inter Part-1 result today

By Our Correspondent
October 10, 2023

LAHORE:All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2023 on Tuesday (today). Around 753,214 candidates had appeared in the exam from all the BISEs with 173,398 candidates from the BISE Lahore alone.