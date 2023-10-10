Rain hits City; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Heavy rain was witnessed in the City on Monday night. Earlier, humid and partly cloudy weather was witnessed during the day while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till today (Tuesday). They predicted that dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 23°C.