Rain hits City; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Heavy rain was witnessed in the City on Monday night. Earlier, humid and partly cloudy weather was witnessed during the day while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till today (Tuesday). They predicted that dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 23°C.
ASP Gulberg Syeda Shaherbano visited Gurdwara in Chuna Mandi Azam Market and participated in the celebrations...
IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people over old enmity in Nowshera Virkan area...
LAHORE:Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested a drug dealer in a joint operation.Using live monitoring...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a consultative colloquy and patent award...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed...
LAHORE:Around 15 people died, whereas 1,399 were injured in 1,288 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...