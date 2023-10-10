CM bans teachers’ election duties during school hours

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Government Pilot Higher Secondary School on Wahdat Road Monday.

He made a significant decision, prohibiting teachers from engaging in other duties, including elections, during school hours. The chief minister emphasised that teachers should solely focus on their responsibilities within school hours, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education.

Responding to a request from the students, he announced plans to enhance the school's canteen facility. He declared that students would be provided with discounted travel options through the Speedo Bus service.

The CM issued directives for the enhancement of classroom conditions, as well as improvement to the school grounds and lawn. New appointments were made for teachers responsible for instructing students in the 11th and 12th grades.

The CM expressed his commitment to transforming the pilot school into a model educational institution. He also took the opportunity to review the implementation of SOPs for managing conjunctivitis.

The CM interacted with students in various classrooms, including Class 6, where he inquired about their studies, particularly in Islamiat. The students shared their enthusiasm for the subject and informed him about their upcoming Islamiat examination scheduled for October 16, which they were diligently preparing for.

He summoned the Secretary Communication and Works to the school, instructing immediate action to upgrade the classrooms and canteen facilities.

Addressing the media at the school, the CM acknowledged the historical significance of institutions like Central Model School and Pilot School. With 48 thousand schools in Punjab, a simultaneous overhaul of all is not feasible. Therefore, a dedicated team has been established to enhance government schools, with progress already under way. Plans are also in place to establish Centres of Excellence. He stated that an estimated Rs20 to 25 billion would be required to transform schools in City into centres of excellence.

To improve government schools, management is being entrusted to private institutions, a move that has already yielded considerable improvements. He reassured that schools are not being privatised. The teaching staff will remain the same, as will the funding.

CM launches Rs4bn Services Hospital upgrade plan

Acting upon special directives of caretaker chief minister, significant enhancements are set to be made at Services Hospital. An ICU will be constructed on the ground floor, while administrative offices, including the MS office, will be relocated to the basement. This ambitious upgrade is projected to incur an investment of Rs4 billion.

During his visit to Services Hospital Monday, the CM set forth a challenge to complete the upgrade within 90 days. He urged swift action, instructing that the ground and other floors be swiftly vacated to kick start the transformation on October 16.

The CM issued directives to both the Secretary Health and the Secretary Communication and Works to execute the upgrade plan. Inspecting SIMS Lab, the CM scrutinised the facilities for medical tests. He expressed dissatisfaction over the apparent inadequacies, noting that the revenue generated by the lab was minimal. He observed that the washrooms for both patients and staff were locked, an issue that required immediate attention. In the course of the briefing, it was disclosed that the lab had generated a mere Rs56,000 in revenue from tests on a single day. The CM stated that SIMS Lab should yield no less than Rs1 million in daily revenue.

Responding to a patient's complaint about tests being conducted externally, the CM ordered an inquiry into the matter after reviewing the records. Taking strong notice of disorderly parking arrangements at Services Hospital, he ordered a swift revamp of the parking facilities.

Orders timely completion of uplift projects

Caretaker CM instructed the timely completion of development projects, underscoring a commitment to public convenience. Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress of development schemes, the CM stressed the unequivocal intolerance for any delays in development projects.