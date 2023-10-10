CITY PULSE

The Lost River and the Rising Sea
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.
The Pakistan Saga III
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an exclusive art exhibition featuring paintings by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen. Titled ‘The Pakistan Saga III’, the show will run at the gallery from October 12 to October 16. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
War Gardens
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.review the implementation of all these orders.”
Four suspects involved in over 250 street crime incidents were arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and police in...
The Pakistan Customs Collectorate at the Karachi Airport have made a major seizure of smuggled phones worth over Rs27...
The Sindh High Court’s divisional bench of Hyderabad rejected the bail pleas of two key accused persons on Monday in...
Caretaker Sindh home minister Brig. Haris Nawaz has warned of zero tolerance for land grabbers, explaining that no...
The National Academy of Performing Arts organised an event titled “Haasil-e-Zeest” to celebrate the life and...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted three more accused over lack of evidence in a 2020 case pertaining to...