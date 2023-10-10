Phones worth Rs27.4m seized from Umrah passengers

The Pakistan Customs Collectorate at the Karachi Airport have made a major seizure of smuggled phones worth over Rs27 million. The alleged smugglers turned out to be Umrah passengers.

Customs spokesman Syed Irfan Ali said that in the light of the special orders and instructions issued by the Government of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue for the prevention of smuggling, Airport Collector Customs Shafiq Ahmed Latki implemented these orders and instructions.

Airport Additional Collector Zahra Taher Naqvi and Airport Assistant Collector Waqar Haider instructed the officers posted at arrival and departure to be more diligent and active, using all available resources to prevent smuggling attempts.

They issued directives to crack down on any attempt by elements harming the country’s economy through smuggling. As a result of strict anti-smuggling measures, there have been reports of attempts to smuggle mobile phones by Umrah passengers.

Umrah passengers are encouraged to bring iPhones by offering them cheap tickets and money on flights to Pakistan. These passengers are usually cleared easily and swiftly, with no suspicions raised against them or their belongings.

Latki requested Umrah passengers and other travellers not to keep anyone else’s belongings on their person, especially mobile phones, on their return to Pakistan in order to avoid legal action and problems.

On Sunday night the staff posted at arrival stopped a group of passengers returning from Saudi Arabia via Dubai on the Emirates flight EK602. The group including women and children was stopped on suspicion, and when their belongings were scanned, empty boxes of phones were identified.

On inquiry the passengers gave unsatisfactory answers, due to which their clothes were searched, and 51 iPhones were recovered from them: 14 units of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, 12 units of iPhone 14 and 25 units of iPhone 15.

The value of the phones is Rs18.6 million, on which Rs8.8 million is payable as duty and taxes under the law. The total value of the exported mobile phones is Rs27.4 million.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Customs Act, and three of them have been formally arrested and remanded from the competent court.