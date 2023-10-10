DIG Qaimkhani directed: Three more acquitted in Nigerian nationals kidnapping case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted three more accused over lack of evidence in a 2020 case pertaining to kidnappings of three Nigerian nationals for ransom.

The foreigners — Oguji Samuel Ugochukwu, Enwerem Emeka and Lucky Abaraoha — were allegedly kept as a surety against the payment for a drugs consignment sent through sea to the African state.

The abducted persons were recovered by police from a bungalow in Defence Housing Authority Phase VII on November 14, 2020. But instead of handing over the captives to the Nigerian consulate for their repatriation to their country, then Defence SHO Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali Niazi and SIO Inspector Waseem Abro were said to have handed their custody back to the kidnappers against a Rs7 million bribe.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom from the families of the captives to cover the payment of their deal.

On December 12 last year, the ATC had acquitted Niazi, Abro and Inspector Nisar Ahmed Awan along with eight accused — Adeeb Shah, Dilber Khan Malano, Haji Muhammad Saleem, Jan Muhammad, alias Jani, Ali Nawaz Zehri, Jan Muhammad, alias Jaffar, Ali Hassan Brohi and Qamber from the charges of kidnapping for ransom, wrongful confinement and complicity for lack of evidence.

In February this year, two absconding accused — Imran Fateh and Habibullah —surrendered to the court and obtained pre-arrest bail. They subsequently went on to stand the trial for their alleged involvement in the crime.

After recording evidence and final arguments from the defence and prosecution sides, the ATC-X judge ruled that the prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges against Fateh, Habibullah and another absconding accused Nusrat, alias Nasrullah, alias Haji Imran, acquitting them in the case.

The judge noted that after both the accused joined the trial, all the witnesses were again called. "They were reluctant to appear again to depose the same sort of evidence, however, their attendance was secured with strict process and when they appeared, they were crying that why were they being called again and again in the same case, however with great difficulty their evidence was recorded and full-fledged trial was completed," he added.

The judge said the previous judgement discussed in detail how much efforts were made to secure the attendance of the abductees but neither the police nor the prosecution made any efforts either to secure their attendence or record their evidence through any video link.

He maintained that the evidence placed on record created serious doubt over the alleged guilt of Fateh, Habibullah and Nusrat, and the benefit of the same must go in their favour.

State prosecutor Ghulam Abbas Dalwani argued that a co-accused, Adeeb Shah, who was arrested red-handed from the bungalow where the abductees were kept recovered, had named Fateh and Habibullah to be involved in the commission of the offence.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Nasrullah Korai contended that no sort of evidence, either direct or indirect, had been produced not only against the accused facing trial but also against the absconding accused Nusrat as none of the witnesses examined in the court had deposed a single word against them, except the IO who had relied upon the evidence of the co-accused who had already been acquitted.