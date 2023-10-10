West Range DIG orders arresting POs post-haste

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asim Qaimkhani of the West Range has told the subdivision police officers to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders as soon as possible and said strict action should be taken against gutka/mawa and other drug peddlers.

He issued this and other directives as he chaired a meeting on administrative matters of Zone West at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the SSP and SSP Investigation of District West and District Central, DSP Admin, DSP Operations, DSP Headquarters, SDPOs and all branch incharges of Zone West.

Officials said DIG Qaimkhani inquired from all officers about the implementation of the instructions given in a recent Darbar. He also inquired about the performance of the Intelligence Section and found out the problems and difficulties being faced.

He emphasized the need to pay special attention to the cleanliness and management of the Malkhana and said there was a need to improve the affairs of the Malkhana. He also inquired from the SDPOs about the flashpoints of their areas and emphasized formulating a comprehensive strategy to reduce street crime. He further told them to ensure the arrest of repeat offenders as soon as possible.

The DIG reminded all the officers that the FIR should be registered in consultation with the SDPO, SHO and SIO of their respective divisions. Addressing the accountants and MTOs present in the meeting, he said the available resources should be utilized in a better way. He also gave further instructions to improve the work.

He constituted three inspection teams, headed by the DSP Admin, DSP Operations and DSP Headquarters, for the improvement of administrative matters. The teams will identify deficiencies in the management of Zone West and work to improve them.

Giving instructions to the complaint incharge of the West Range, he said every application should be decided within seven days. For the lady officers of the West Range, the DIG ordered that their duty should be put inside the police station related to the affairs of the journal and HM office.