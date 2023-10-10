Govt school headmaster held for harassing 10th grader

Police arrested on Monday the headmaster of a government school in Saudabad for harassing a female student.

The father of a 10th-grade student of the Government Girls Primary Secondary School in Saudabad had lodged a complaint with the police that headmaster Azam Walid Khoro Khan acted inappropriately with his daughter. He stated that the headmaster would put his hands around the girl's neck and sit with her. Upon receiving the complaint, Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi ordered SHO Saudabad Mohammad Ali to immediately arrest the suspect.

The father had, previously, informed the school management and staff about the headmaster’s behaviour. However, no action was taken against the suspect, and he started threatening the girl. He would make the student stand in the sun for hours and acted indecently. He threatened the girl that he would not let her complete her matric. An FIR has been registered against the suspect and further investigations are underway.