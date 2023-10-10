JI to hold ‘Al-Aqsa million march’ in Karachi on 15th

To express solidarity with the people of Palestine, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will take out an “Al-Aqsa million march” on Sharea Faisal in Karachi on October 15.

JI Emir Sirajul Haq has called on religious scholars, inviting them to the march for supporting the Palestinians, a party spokesperson said on Monday. The JI will set up publicity camps, distribute handbills, display posters and banners, observing the ongoing week as “Palestine Week” to create awareness among the masses about Hamas and the issue, the spokesperson added.

Speaking to a party meeting, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Israel, with the backing of the US, had created a history of atrocities and state-sponsored terrorism against peaceful Palestinians.

He termed the recent war developments a reaction to the Israeli brutalities and urged the leaders of the Muslim world, including Pakistan, to support the people of Palestine. The party has also established a fund to muster financial support for the Palestinians.