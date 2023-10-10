CM blames crime spree in Karachi on police

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said the horrific crime situation in Karachi shows that the Sindh police have no strategy to rein in lawlessness in the city.

A brief statement issued by the CM House on Monday evening quoted Justice (retd) Baqar as saying that in the last 24 hours alone, 100 motorcycles were stolen while 18 two-wheelers were snatched from different parts of the city.

Also during the last 24 hours, five four-wheelers were stolen, three persons killed and 17 others injured in different crime incidents across the city. The interim CM directed the Sindh inspector general of police and Karachi additional IG to submit a report to him on the crime situation in the city in the last 24 hours.

He said the report should include the number of people arrested for their alleged involvement in street robberies and details about police patrol in the crime hotspots. He also directed the police high-ups to immediately remove the station house officers of different police stations and other police officials who had failed to curb crimes in their respective jurisdictions and depute efficient officers in their place who could restore peace in the city.