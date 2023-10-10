Baqar orders inspections of industrial units for safety hazards

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the provincial industries department to start inspecting industrial units for safety hazards, making health facilities functional in the industrial areas, and digitising the record of all the plots in the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) and small industrial estates (SIEs).

During a meeting of the industries department that Baqar chaired at the CM House, interim industries and revenue minister Younis Dagha said 4,000 industrial units in the province are registered with the industries department.

Dagha pointed out that the Nooriabad Industrial Estate has no firefighting arrangement, while it also lacks health facilities to take care of people in case of an accident. Baqar directed Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam to either provide the industrial areas the Rescue 1122 facility or fire engines. He also ordered establishing health facilities at the industrial estates.

He said various industrial estates have hospitals but they do not function properly. He stressed that the industries department play an active role, especially after the Baldia factory fire tragedy. He directed the industries department to check all the industrial units for safety hazards.

He added that most of the factories have not developed systems to prevent and control industrial hazards, so they must be put in place for the safety of workers. He also pointed out that industrial plots have been illegally converted into warehouses, so necessary action must be taken.

Baqar said most industries are not paying minimum wages to their workers and even denying them payment for overtime. All these issues can be settled or resolved by conducting inspections, he added.

He directed the industries department to prepare a pro forma for the inspections so that all the safety issues, the condition of the factory building and facilities for workers can be checked by the inspectors.

On Dagha’s recommendation, the caretaker CM approved launching an online facility to issue all permits, permissions and NOCs for SITE and SIEs, and register firms, societies and trusts. Baqar also decided to digitise the allotment records of plots of SITE and SIEs.

The meeting decided conducting a district-wise survey of industries, then publishing the data on the relevant websites. They also decided that small & medium enterprises would be registered through an online portal under a one-window solution.

Dagha pointed out that the provincial government has no industrial policy. He said economist Dr Kaiser Bengali has been engaged to frame a policy that would be notified after Baqar’s approval.

The interim CM directed the industries department to establish a combined effluent treatment plant (CETP) at SITE, Karachi. It was pointed out that a Rs3.4 billion scheme for a CETP for Hyderabad and Sukkur has been devised, for which Rs25 million has been allocated in the current budget.

The meeting was told that since the cost of both treatment plants has escalated, a summary has been floated for the approval of additional funds outside the budget. Baqar was told that26 development projects in different SITE and SIEs have been launched for Rs1.5 billion. He said an industrial & development company may be formed to execute development works. Dagha said he has formed a works committee to check the pace and quality of work.

The interim CM was told that the industries department has a printing & stationery wing. He said it should be tasked with printing textbooks for the school education department. He directed the department to prepare for starting a pilot project for printing textbooks of two or three subjects initially, then it would be given the printing contract.

The meeting was also attended by Planning & Development Board Chairman Shakeel Mangnejo, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Industries Secretary Rasheed Solangi, Energy Secretary Fayaz Abbasi, Labour Secretary Shariq Ahmed, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Imtiaz Shah and Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation MD Salahuddin among others.