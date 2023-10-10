Nawaz upbeat about today’s game

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan’s 81-run win against Holland in their opening World Cup match, the Greenshirts are looking forward to a more solid performance against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (today).

The match against Sri Lanka will be their final outing in Hyderabad in the tournament, and they are eager to leave the city with two wins in two matches. Speaking to PCB Digital, Mohammad Nawaz, said, “It is very important to start a big tournament on a positive note and that is what we were looking for.

“We have played two practice matches here and our tournament opener in Hyderabad. It all, however, boils down to playing good cricket on the day and executing your skills perfectly. We are hopeful of carrying the momentum that we have gained by beating the Netherlands and finishing the Hyderabad leg with a win.”

That Pakistan were able to set a defendable score after initial dismissals was because of some brilliant rearguard partnerships in the middle and lower-middle order. While reflecting on those partnerships and Saud Shakeel’s incredible half-century, Nawaz said, “It was an outstanding partnership between Rizwan and Saud considering the circumstances it came in. Saud played some brilliant counterattacking cricket after going in at 40 for three [38 for three] and it gave us a good stand.

“Shadab and I were looking to take the innings deep and the plan was to keep building the partnership till the 45th, 46th over and then finish on an attacking note. Unfortunately, we could not provide that finishing but we were able to get a good total for the team.”