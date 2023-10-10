Gill to miss second match with dengue

NEW DELHI: India batsman Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever and will miss his team´s second World Cup match against Afghanistan, officials said on Monday.
Gill sat out the hosts´ six-wicket victory against Australia in Chennai on Sunday and will stay back in the southern Indian city "under the supervision of the medical team". "Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. Rohit Sharma´s India, one of the favourites to win the World Cup, will face Afghanistan at New Delhi´s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.
DHARAMSALA, India: England captain Jos Buttler has his "fingers crossed" that players avoid serious injury in their...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s recent stint in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou was pathetic. The country featured in 24...
ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan’s 81-run win against Holland in their opening World Cup match, the Greenshirts are...
CHENNAI: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has absolved Mitchell Marsh of blame for committing one of cricket´s...
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan go into the second World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday with another two...
HYDERABAD, India: Mitchell Santner played a blistering innings and then took five wickets to guide New Zealand to a...