Gill to miss second match with dengue

NEW DELHI: India batsman Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever and will miss his team´s second World Cup match against Afghanistan, officials said on Monday.

Gill sat out the hosts´ six-wicket victory against Australia in Chennai on Sunday and will stay back in the southern Indian city "under the supervision of the medical team". "Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. Rohit Sharma´s India, one of the favourites to win the World Cup, will face Afghanistan at New Delhi´s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.