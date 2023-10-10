Sindh Squash wins pride of performance trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has awarded pride of performance trophy to Sindh Squash Association for its activities for the year 2022.

The trophies are awarded every year on the basis of national/international tournaments organised, prize money offered, training camps/leagues conducted and interaction with PSF. It is to be noted that SSA organised two Sindh ranking and three national championships during the year and the combined prize money of all five events was Rs1.2 million.

This year, the SSA has so far organised four Sindh ranking events with total prize money of Rs0.4 million. Besides, two squash leagues (team and individual) were also organised with each league offering the prize purse of Rs100,000.

Moreover, the SSA organised 1st McDonald's Open with the prize money offer of Rs0.5 million. “We are organising two national and two international events in the coming month and the total prize money of all four events is Rs8 million,” said Secretary SSA while talking to ‘The News’.