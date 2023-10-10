 
Pak players train in Cambodia for qualifier

By Our Correspondent
October 10, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan football team on Monday held its first training session hours after the brigade arrived in Cambodia to face the hosts in their away leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to sources, the players after a sound rest underwent a good training session under the English coach Stephen Constantine.