Pak players train in Cambodia for qualifier

LAHORE: Pakistan football team on Monday held its first training session hours after the brigade arrived in Cambodia to face the hosts in their away leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).
According to sources, the players after a sound rest underwent a good training session under the English coach Stephen Constantine.
DHARAMSALA, India: England captain Jos Buttler has his "fingers crossed" that players avoid serious injury in their...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s recent stint in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou was pathetic. The country featured in 24...
ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan’s 81-run win against Holland in their opening World Cup match, the Greenshirts are...
NEW DELHI: India batsman Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever and will miss his team´s second World Cup...
CHENNAI: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has absolved Mitchell Marsh of blame for committing one of cricket´s...
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan go into the second World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday with another two...