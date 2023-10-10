Ihsanullah, Hasnain and Naseem Shah recovering

LAHORE: Three Pakistani fast bowlers are currently at different stages of recovery after suffering injuries.
Ihsanullah, who faced an elbow injury, has successfully undergone surgery in Lahore, conducted by an English doctor. He is currently in an elbow brace, expected to be removed after the fifth week, after which he will commence rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
The 20-year-old has been ruled out from international cricket since playing for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand at home this year in April.
Ihsanullah had to undergo surgery in a private hospital in Lahore. A doctor was flown in from England in the first week of September.
