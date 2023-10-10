Club registration drive in Punjab

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Monday said that Sports Board Punjab is going to start registration of sports clubs across the province from Tuesday (today).

In a statement Asif said that it is mandatory for all sports clubs of the province to get registered with Sports Board Punjab under Article 2 (r) of Sports Board Punjab’s constitution. “The campaign of club registration is being launched at tehsil level to fulfill this legal requirement,” he added.

Highlighting the benefits of club registration, Asif revealed that after registration the clubs will be eligible to get government grant, hold regular trials and competitions, and get prizes and scholarships for players and free of cost infrastructure.

He said that the last date of submitting registration form is November 25. “Complete details of club registration form (sports/games) are available at Sports Board Punjab’s website sportsboardpunjab.gov.pk and offices of relevant Tehsil Sports Officers,” he said.