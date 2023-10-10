Bonaventura celebrates Italy return in Fiorentina’s win

MILAN: Giacomo Bonaventura celebrated his first Italy call-up in three years by helping Fiorentina to a stunning 3-1 win at Napoli on Sunday as they moved into Serie A´s Champions League places.

Veteran midfielder Bonaventura showed why Luciano Spalletti brought him back into the Azzurri fold when he expertly slotted home Fiorentina´s key second goal in the 63rd minute of a fascinating, often frantic clash in Naples.

"I´ve started well this year, I´m happy. But it´s the whole team that´s doing well and as a result things are going well for individuals too," said Bonaventura. "I´m really happy. Happy for the team and how I´m doing right now personally."

The 34-year-old´s fourth goal in eight league matches allowed Fiorentina to move into fourth above champions Napoli whose title defence has got off to a difficult start under Rudi Garcia, Scudetto-winner Spalletti´s replacement. Vincenzo Italiano´s Fiorentina are just four points behind leaders AC Milan and level with fierce rivals Juventus, while Napoli are seven off the pace and were booed off after their second league defeat.

"Disappointment, frustration. It´s a bad result," said Garcia, who bemoaned a lack of aggression from his team. "When you lose at home like this, giving away just four fouls all match, there´s something not normal going on."

Fiorentina opened the scoring when Josip Brekalo fired through Alex Meret´s legs from a tight angle in the seventh minute. The away side looked to be going in ahead at half-time but a dreadful back-pass from Fabiano Parisi allowed a lurking Victor Osimhen to pounce on the ball and be taken out by Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Osimhen stepped up and rammed home the penalty and just before the hour mark -- after Jonathan Ikone hit the post for Fiorentina -- the Nigeria forward had to be stopped by Terracciano after Michael Kayode unwittingly played him clean through on goal.

But Bonaventura was in the right place at the right time when Alfred Duncan´s heavy first touch on the edge of the area bounced off Mathias Olivera, and with Napoli pushing forward substitute Nicolas Gonzalez sealed a big win on the break deep in stoppage time.

Romelu Lukaku continued his fast start to life in a Roma shirt with a brace in a 4-1 win at Serie A´s bottom side Cagliari which took his all-competitions goal tally to seven.