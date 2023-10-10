‘Qatar GP was hardest ever, call for change to schedule’

DOHA: Formula One drivers have declared the Qatar Grand Prix as the toughest physical test of their career, some calling for a review of its October date in the calendar, after a gruelling race that saw several vomiting in their helmets and some taken to the medical centre afterwards.

American Logan Sargeant of Williams retired after 40 laps after complaining that he felt too sick to continue, suffering severe dehydration and having vomited. His team chief James Vowles said he felt a responsibility for his drivers´ health and advised him to retire.

"Let´s bring it in and call it a day," he said. "Let us look after you. There is no shame in retiring." Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the full race distance in seventh place for Alpine. Afterwards, he said he had "thrown up" on laps 15 and 16 and felt ill, but had managed to re-focus mentally and continue.

"I was mentally fighting to focus... I have never in the past had any experience like. I prepare to race for two race distances, but this was too much for me," he said. "It must have been 80 degrees in the car (Celsius)... It was my hardest ever race and the toughest four points I´ve won."

He said he had tried to cool down by diverting airflow to his face and body with his hands while racing on the straights. Ferrari´s Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth, said: "That was the toughest race of my career and I think it is the same for all of us. "The heat was crazy. It is a high speed circuit, with high speed corners which is harder for us and thirdly we had to make three pit-stops for the tyres.