Tiger hitting golf shots again after ankle surgery

SAN FRANCISCO: Tiger Woods is hitting golf shots again after undergoing ankle surgery and that has fans hopeful the 15-time major winner might return to competition soon.

A short video clip of Woods hitting a wedge at The Hay, a par-3 course at Pebble Beach that he helped redesign, was posted on a Woods social media account late Saturday. Woods got into the act while his TGR Junior Invitational was being played at the California resort, with the video being the first of Woods hitting any golf shot since he had a right ankle fusion after withdrawing from the Masters.

Woods, who turns 48 in December, also shared 45th at Riviera last February in his only other start this year. Severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash have limited the ability of Woods to play any sort of a full-time PGA Tour schedule.

While Woods has not revealed any plans for another comeback, his Hero World Challenge invitational is set for December in the Bahamas and he has made past returns there. Also in December is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event where Woods has played in the past alongside son Charlie.

Woods, who has been seen serving as a caddy for Charlie, could use a cart in the event. Others hope to see Woods in charge of the next US Ryder Cup squad. Last Thursday, two-time US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love said Woods was "the next logical choice" for the job.