Scholz’s coalition faces calls for reset after poll drubbing

FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s beleaguered coalition faced calls for a reset on Monday after heavy losses at regional polls that also rang alarm bells anew about the far right´s growing popularity.

All three parties in the coalition -- Scholz´s centre-left SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP -- saw support fall on Sunday in the southern region of Bavaria, the country´s biggest state, and Hesse in the west.

The main conservative opposition won in both polls, as expected, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained more ground, causing fresh concern about their growing appeal. Nearly 14 million people were eligible to vote in the states, about one in five of Germany´s electorate.

The polls were seen as a crucial indicator of the population´s mood, with surging immigration and economic woes among key topics. “It is clear who won the vote: populism,” said news weekly Der Spiegel while the top-selling Bild said a whopping 80 percent of Sunday´s voters were calling for a change in migration policy, citing polling institute Infratest dimap.