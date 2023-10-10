Leaderless US House braces for chaotic speaker election

WASHINGTON: The race to replace the ousted Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives intensifies this week amid questions over whether anyone can unify the chaotic party´s warring factions.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a stunning mutiny last week orchestrated by the far right, leaving efforts to avert a looming government funding shutdown in a tailspin. It also raised serious questions over the future of US military aid to Ukraine and, more immediately, over Congress´ ability to respond quickly to a crisis like the weekend attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Bracing for more of the disarray that marked McCarthy´s eviction, House Republicans are due to host a “candidate forum” Tuesday to pick their new standard-bearer, followed by a vote behind closed doors on Wednesday.

The speaker must be approved by a majority of the 433-member full House, however -- with both Democrats and Republicans voting -- and there is no timeline for a floor vote, leaving the lower chamber in limbo.

Two declared candidates -- McCarthy´s longtime deputy Steve Scalise and firebrand Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan -- have been furiously working to lock in support, but a clear frontrunner is yet to emerge. And the attack by Hamas that left at least 700 Israelis dead has prompted speculation about whether a leaderless Congress is able to react to a crisis.

If neither Jordan nor Scalise can get the support of 217 Republicans, the lower chamber could temporarily approve full speaker powers for Patrick McHenry, who has the job on a caretaker basis but is so far restricted to ceremonial duties.

Some lawmakers want to reelect McCarthy, who did not rule out returning to the post during a lengthy news conference on Monday. “That´s a decision by the conference, I´ll allow the conference to make whatever decision. Whether I´m speaker or not, I´m a member of this body,” he said, deflecting further questions about whom he would support if it wasn´t him. However, none of the eight conservative lawmakers who joined Democrats to oust McCarthy last week has indicated that they would reconsider their objections to his leadership.