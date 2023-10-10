Outrage after Indian police dump corpse in canal

NEW DELHI: Police in one of India´s most lawless states have been caught on camera throwing the body of a road accident victim into a canal, triggering outrage on Monday.
The video, which has gone viral, shows three policemen in the state of Bihar carrying the bloodied victim to a bridge barrier before levering him over the edge into the waters below, as bystanders looked on.
The video has garnered more than 800,000 views since being posted on Sunday. Police in India are widely regarded as corrupt and ineffective, and Bihar -- which has a population of more than 100 million people -- is one of the country´s poorest and least developed states.
A senior police officer of Muzaffarpur district told AFP his men “only threw the lower half” of the man into the water as it was badly crushed by a speeding truck and could not be salvaged.
“It was the body of an elderly man who is yet to be identified. The upper half was sent for post-mortem but the lower half was badly mangled so they threw it in the canal,” said Rakesh Kumar.
“It was a big mistake. We have suspended the three policemen who can be seen in the video.” After the video went viral, police hurriedly fished out some body parts from the canal, a local media report said.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked “Are they police or savage beasts?” Another wrote: “It seems that humanity and morality has died among people these days.”
LONDON: The UK government on Monday insisted that Rwanda is an appropriate place to deport failed asylum seekers, as...
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan and Iran agreed on Monday to restore their diplomatic ties seven years after they were...
FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s beleaguered coalition faced calls for a reset on Monday after...
WASHINGTON: The race to replace the ousted Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives intensifies this week...
SINGAPORE: Families of death row convicts urged the Singapore government on Monday to impose a moratorium on capital...
BAGO, Myanmar: Floods sparked by record October rain hit parts of southern Myanmar on Monday, inundating roads and...