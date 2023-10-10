Five Indian states to vote in key elections in November

NEW DELHI: Five Indian states will elect new legislatures next month, an independent election panel said on Monday, beginning a process of regional polls ahead of national elections due next year.

The elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are expected to give an indication of voter mood, especially in the heartland states which are key to the fortunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Votes in all five states will be counted on Dec 3 and results expected the same day, the panel said. Modi and BJP remain popular on a national level after nearly a decade in power and surveys suggest he is expected to win a third term in general elections due by May 2024. Voters, however, are unhappy with high inflation, unemployment and an uneven economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.