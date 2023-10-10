Injured tortoises make slow recovery from Greece fires

KALYVIA THORIKOU, Greece: In an animal shelter near Athens, veterinarian Kleopatra Gkika gently smears soothing cream on the leg of a tortoise, one of hundreds singed in Greece´s devastating summer wildfires.

The healing process is going well, the vet noted. The burnt skin has fallen off and the tortoise can soon be released back into its natural habitat. Even though, there may not be much of that habitat left, Gkika mused.

In July and August, Greece was affected by a series of successive wildfires around the country that left at least 26 people dead. The area around the shelter in Kalyvia Thorikou, some 60-km southeast of Athens, was among the first to be hit.