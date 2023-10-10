Three women killed by runaway bus in Spain

MADRID: Three women were killed and a fourth was injured on Monday after a school bus lost control and hit pedestrians in Cadiz in southern Spain, emergency services said.
The bus “ran over several people who were on the pavement,” Cadiz firefighters said on social media network X, formerly called Twitter, adding no one on the bus was injured. The injured person was taken to hospital, the regional government of Andalusia said in a statement.
Videos posted on social media showed firefighters dragging a palm tree off the top of the bus which came to a stop outside of a department store. The front windows of the bus were completely shattered.
Officials did not say why the bus was out of control, but Spanish media said the vehicle appeared to have suffered a problem with its breaks. The head of the regional government of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, said he was “overwhelmed” by the news of the “unfortunate accident” in Cadiz.
LONDON: The UK government on Monday insisted that Rwanda is an appropriate place to deport failed asylum seekers, as...
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan and Iran agreed on Monday to restore their diplomatic ties seven years after they were...
FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s beleaguered coalition faced calls for a reset on Monday after...
WASHINGTON: The race to replace the ousted Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives intensifies this week...
SINGAPORE: Families of death row convicts urged the Singapore government on Monday to impose a moratorium on capital...
NEW DELHI: Police in one of India´s most lawless states have been caught on camera throwing the body of a road...