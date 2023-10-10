Robert F. Kennedy Jr launches independent bid for White House

WASHINGTON: Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr said on Monday he was quitting the race for the Democratic US presidential nomination and would pursue his run as an independent.

Next year´s election is likely to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump. But in a tight race, a third-party candidate siphoning even a few votes from Biden in battleground states could be bad news for the Democrat.

Many analysts however believe Kennedy, a long-time spreader of misinformation about public health and a darling of the right-wing US media, would take more votes away from Trump than from Biden. “I´ve come here today to declare our independence from the tyranny of corruption which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future and our respect for each other,” the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy told supporters in Philadelphia.

“But to do that, I must first declare my own independence: Independence from the Democratic Party, from all other political parties.” The 69-year-old former environmental lawyer has long identified as a Democrat, and invoked his assassinated father in an anecdote about the 1968 campaign trail. “I haven´t made this decision lightly. It´s very painful for me to let go of the party of my uncles, my father, my grandfather and both of my great-grandfathers,” he added.