Turkish strikes on northeast Syria kill 29

QAMISHLI, Syria: Turkish attacks in Kurdish-held northeast Syria killed 29 Kurdish security personnel and wounded 28 at an academy for the forces, authorities in the semi-autonomous area said on Monday.

Turkiye has been bombing sites in the area since Thursday, hitting civilian and military targets and infrastructure and causing casualties, according to Kurdish authorities. An academy for the Kurds´ anti-drug forces was among several targets overnight, the Kurdish authorities said in a statement, adding that “29 members of the anti-drug forces were killed and 28 others were wounded”, some of them critically.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, reported that 30 members of the Kurdish internal security forces, known as the Asayish, were killed and 37 others wounded after a Turkish war plane targeted a training centre on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyah at midnight.

AFP correspondents said that authorities in the area have called for blood donations, while witnesses said that hospitals were full of casualties. Amid the chaos of Syria´s long-running civil conflict, Syria´s Kurds have carved out a semi-autonomous area in the country´s northeast.

Turkiye´s defence ministry said on Friday it launched a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for an attack in Ankara earlier this month that wounded two security personnel.