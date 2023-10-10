Turkiye’s jailed Osman Kavala wins Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG, France: The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its top rights prize to jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has come under repeated attack from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The decision drew an angry response from Ankara, but was cheered on by groups that have long expressed worries about Turkiye´s deteriorating human rights record under Erdogan.

Kavala, 66, faced alternating charges that have ranged from espionage and financing the 2013 protests to taking part in a failed 2016 coup against Erdogan. He was arrested in October 2017 and sentenced to life in 2022 for allegedly trying to topple Erdogan´s government.

“I´m very sad he cannot be with us to receive this prize, this meaningful prize,” his wife, Ayse Bugra Kavala, said, accepting the award from Tiny Kox, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.