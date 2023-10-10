UN alarmed by Russia’s ‘mass’ passports move in Ukraine

GENEVA: The United Nations on Monday voiced deep concern over Moscow´s “mass conferral” of Russian passports in Ukrainian territory it controls and denying essential services to people who refuse them.
The UN human rights office, OHCHR, said residents who do not take up Russian citizenship were being denied access to essential public services and were at greater risk of arbitrary detention.
“One and a half years after the Russian Federation´s full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, we continue to bear witness to blatant and unabated violations of human rights,” said UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif.
In Russian-controlled territory, “we have observed with deep concern a policy of mass conferral of Russian citizenship on residents”, she told the Human Rights Council in a debate on OHCHR´s latest report on rights in Ukraine.
“Individuals who opt not to accept Russian passports find themselves ensnared in a web of exclusion, denied access to essential public services such as social security and healthcare,” she said. “This also heightens the risk of arbitrary detention for those who resist.”
