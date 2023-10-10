Industrial dispute resolution simplified

Karachi: Sindh’s caretaker minister for revenue, industries and commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha, announced on Monday a one-window solution for swift resolution of complaints related to industries in the province.
Dagha also said he would form a separate body for the maintenance of infrastructure in the SITE industrial area of Karachi, similar to other industrial zones in the city. He made these announcements during his visit to the SITE Association of Industry, where he met with its members and listened to their issues.
Dagha said he would digitalize the land record of SITE Limited, the company that manages the industrial area, to address the complaints of irregularities and corruption. He also said he would upload the master plan of the area on the website for transparency.
KARACHI: Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, Pakistan’s largest asset management company, has won the ‘Best...
LAHORE: Pink Riders, an organisation empowering women riders in Pakistan, and TPL Insurance on Monday announced the...
COPENHAGEN: A group of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs showcased their innovative products and services at a meetup event...
JERUSALEM: The Bank of Israel said on Monday it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market,...
LAHORE: The doctrine of the caretaker government is to do away with subsidies and fast track privatisation. However,...
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry urged the government on Monday to consult with them on setting...