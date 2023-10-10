Industrial dispute resolution simplified

Karachi: Sindh’s caretaker minister for revenue, industries and commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha, announced on Monday a one-window solution for swift resolution of complaints related to industries in the province.

Dagha also said he would form a separate body for the maintenance of infrastructure in the SITE industrial area of Karachi, similar to other industrial zones in the city. He made these announcements during his visit to the SITE Association of Industry, where he met with its members and listened to their issues.

Dagha said he would digitalize the land record of SITE Limited, the company that manages the industrial area, to address the complaints of irregularities and corruption. He also said he would upload the master plan of the area on the website for transparency.