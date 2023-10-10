Pink riders, TPL sign deal

LAHORE: Pink Riders, an organisation empowering women riders in Pakistan, and TPL Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a ground-breaking bike insurance product that redefines the industry. The tailored insurance solutions cater to individual needs, providing peace of mind for every journey.

TPL Insurance, CEOMuhammad Aminuddin said, “The partnership with Pink Riders Pakistan is testament to TPL Insurance’s commitment and focus on creating equity and driving financial inclusion for females in Pakistan. Aligned with our key shareholders’ objectives, DEG, Germany and Finnfund, Finland, TPL Insurance is an active supporter for women empowerment as well as health and wellbeing of females, both internally and on a community level.”

The product does not just protect bikes, it empowers women to take control of their health and financial security. Pink Riders Pakistan Founder and Spokesperson Payyam-e-Khurram, “Women are 52 percent of our population, if they become independent, Pakistan becomes independent. In the last 5 years of operation Pink Riders have trained 9,700 Women Bikers across the country. Furthermore, in order to provide hassle free bike insurance to their women bikers on special rates, Pink Riders Pakistan has collaborated with TPL Insurance.”

TPL Insurance is also offering up to 40 percent discounts to women on selected insurance plans. To avail these special opportunities, women can use the code “TPLI4WMN” through the TPLI App. This limited-time promotion is available from October 1 to 21, 2023.