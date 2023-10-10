Envoy hosts tech innovators meet

COPENHAGEN: A group of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs showcased their innovative products and services at a meetup event hosted by the Pakistani Embassy in Denmark, aiming to foster collaboration with the Danish tech community.

The event, which was attended by local tech enthusiasts and industry leaders, was part of a larger initiative by the Ambassador to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar, to promote Pakistani tech sector and facilitate its expansion in the Nordic region.

"The event, held on 6th October at the Embassy in Copenhagen, served as a platform for fostering collaboration between Pakistani tech companies and the thriving Danish tech community," a statement said.

Sarwar, who has a strong background in supporting the tech ecosystem, underscores his unwavering commitment to technology and innovation by further inviting Pakistani companies to expand in Denmark.

"The delegates from Pakistan embraced the opportunity to connect with local tech enthusiasts and industry leaders in Denmark, solidifying relationships that are expected to lead to exciting collaborations and new avenues for growth," the statement added.