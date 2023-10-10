Built-in bias towards reforms

LAHORE: The doctrine of the caretaker government is to do away with subsidies and fast track privatisation. However, some forces from within are making efforts to reinstate past practices. If they succeed, all reforms would be reversed.

They want to drag the privatisation process on one pretext or the other, and plead for special facilitations for the textile sector to boost exports. It has been seen in the past that privatisation of many entities has been put off on one pretext or the other that has led to further deterioration in the loss-making public sector units.

These losses are becoming unbearable. Units must be privatised on as is where is basis. Past efforts of revamping these institutions have failed and the money poured for that purpose has been lost.

It is time to privatise fairly, transparently and quickly. Making money through the transaction should not be the purpose. Instead, the privatisation should aim at getting rid of a recurring liability.

After the deal with the IMF, it became clear that there would be no subsidy on power for any exporting sector. The textile sector started explaining that regionally competitive tariff is not a subsidy or that since textile sector line losses are three percent it should be provided a tariff that covers that loss only.

The leadership of the textile sector does not realise that they cannot go out of the system. There is an apex body that regulates the production and transmission of power supply at a cost and that cost has to be distributed fairly among consumers.

It is not as simple as the actual cost of power supply and the line losses. It includes the total line losses, the capacity charges paid to the Independent Power Producers, as well as the interest that the regulator has to pay to the banks on the huge circular debt.

Pending recoveries of unpaid bills form part of the cost; and all consumers, even the poor domestic consumers pay that cost. If the government waives these charges it would have to pay the waived amount to the regulator.

The IMF when demanding withdrawal of subsidies knew the nitty-gritty of subsidies and banned the government from doling these out to the exporting sectors. Now the sector has come up with a new proposal to give them the entire supply of one power plant in Punjab at cost price and charge the wheeling rate on transmission of this power.

The Energy Minister agreed subject to the condition of paying the wheeling charges that come to Rs28 per unit. The transmission line bears all the charges incurred by the regulator. Now they want these charges reduced, which under the current scenario would not be possible.

Some insiders representing the textile sector are assuring the millers that the zero-rating of the sector would be restored. This again would not be acceptable to the IMF as well as the caretaker finance minister. These false hopes have distracted the textile mills from looking for alternate ways to move ahead.

Despite assurances from some quarters, the chances are that the caretaker government and the one that succeeds it after election would adhere to the reform agenda where there is no room for special concessions to any sector. All industries, according to the new doctrine would be facilitated equally.