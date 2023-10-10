KCCI calls for cost-based tariffs

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) urged the government on Monday to consult with them on setting industrial tariffs based on the cost of service, saying the current practice of cross-subsidizing domestic users was hurting export competitiveness.

The KCCI also welcomed the government's plan to offer cheaper electricity to industries on incremental consumption basis for four months under a winter package. KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh said in a statement that the chamber had already discussed the issue of discounted electricity tariff with the federal secretary of energy during his visit to Karachi last month.

"Although KCCI insisted discounted electricity rate of Rs18/KWh during the said meeting but after a lot of brainstorming, it was principally agreed to offer discounted electricity tariff of Rs20/KWh on incremental consumption during this year's winter season," Sheikh said.

He added that the federal secretary had also committed to release Rs7 billion for incremental consumption, but no progress had been made so far as Karachi Electric (KE) had not received any adjustment against the committed amount.

"Hence, there is no need to reconduct the exercise for introducing industrial tariffs on incremental consumption but if it really necessary then KCCI, which has already done a lot of homework in this context, should also be made party to decide industrial tariff under winter package," he said.

Sheikh also praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract foreign investment and boost exports, and urged them to rationalize the gas tariff for industries.

He said the gas tariff should be cost-based and the cross-subsidy for domestic users should be discontinued immediately, as it was eroding the competitiveness of Pakistani exporters in the regional and global markets.