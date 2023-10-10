Stocks close higher as Middle East conflicts fuel oil rally

Stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in oil and power sectors, as global crude prices surged amid escalating Middle East conflicts, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 228.23 points or 0.48 percent to close at 47,721.80 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,775.73 points while the lowest level was recorded at 47,217.74 points.

“Stocks closed bullish amid surging global crude oil prices as a result of Middle East crises,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp. He said the ongoing rupee recovery and the expected surge in exports after the European Union extended Pakistan’s preferential trade status for four years till 2027 also supported the market sentiment.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 129.64 points or 0.79 percent to close at 16,503.52 points. Traded shares dropped by 13 million shares to 233.661 million shares from 246.382 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs7.076 billion from Rs7.184 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.036 trillion against Rs7.023 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 150 closed in green, 168 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the benchmark index went into the red zone in early trading hours but buying interest in the last hour supported the index to eventually settle positive.

The early-day sell-off can be attributed to an uptick in international oil prices in the backdrop Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas forces where full-blown fighting was initiated over the weekend.

During the day, the power, bank & fertilizer sectors contributed positively to the index where HUBC, FFC, BAHL, UBL & MCB added 304 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, HBL, DAWH and COLG witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 50 points collectively, today.

The highest increase was recorded in Sapphire Fiber, which rose by Rs38.95 to Rs1,075 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which increased by Rs35.25 to Rs705.25 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs41.25 to Rs508.75 per share, followed by Pak Engineering, which decreased by Rs26.96 to Rs333.04 per share.

Muhammad Shuja Qureshi, analyst at JS Research, said oil and refinery stocks rallied in anticipation of good quarterly results, while investors also showed interest in selected stocks in the auto, cement, and technology sectors. “Going forward, investors are advised to accumulate selective stocks in E&P and textile sectors.”

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the stock market experienced a weak open but found support above the 47,000 level, eventually rallying throughout the day.

AIRLINK continued to perform well, showing a 3.86 percent increase and remaining on track to potentially reach the 30-point mark. "The weekly target of 48,000 points now appears to be within reach, indicating positive momentum in the market," the brokerage said.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 38.535 million shares which closed higher by one paisa to Rs2.30 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 25.223 million shares, which closed lower by 5 paisas to Rs1.29 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included P.I.A.C. (A), Pak Elektron, Telecard Limited, The Organic Meat, Pak Petroleum, Shell Pakistan, Maple Leaf and Cnergyico PK. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 57.161 million shares from 55.728 million shares.