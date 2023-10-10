Rupee climbs to three-month peak on economic optimism

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened to its highest level in nearly three months on Monday, extending its gains for a 23rd straight session, as the government cracked down on illegal dollar trade and exporters sold the greenback amid positive sentiment on the country’s economic outlook.

The rupee closed at 281.65 per dollar in the interbank market, its strongest since July 17, compared with 282.69 on Friday. It appreciated by 0.37 percent on a daily basis. In the open market, the rupee gained one rupee against the dollar. The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) quoted the selling rate for the rupee at 280.50, versus 281.50 in the previous session.

“As exporters sell dollars, the supply of the US currency continues to rise, and remittances are also improving,” said a currency dealer. “The recovery of the local currency is also supported by the possibility that Pakistan will get the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund, declining oil prices, and expectations that the current account will post a surplus.”

The rupee has maintained its upward trend due to the recent crackdown on the unregulated grey market, structural reforms by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding foreign exchange firms, exporters selling dollars, and panic selling by hoarders.

Analysts expect the rupee to breach the 280 level against the dollar and face only minor resistance near the 275 level. “The rupee will strengthen due to a number of factors, including: the IMF appears to be moving towards approval; another tranche will give the rupee wings; the closure of the Afghan border has reduced smuggling, especially of gold, which was the primary means of wealth transfer; the current account is expected to show a surplus; and remittances are anticipated to come as a pleasant surprise, they added.

The actions taken by the government to stop the misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) and the further drop in oil prices will be very beneficial to the balance of payments, supporting the rupee.

The ongoing appreciation also comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a list of structural reforms last month, targeting the exchange companies (ECs) that deal in foreign currencies, as part of its efforts to curb the dollar’s rise and support the rupee’s appreciation.

The rupee has been on an upward trajectory since the SBP’s announcement, narrowing the gap in rates in the open and interbank markets to almost negligible levels, meeting a key condition of the programme with the IMF.