Another 42 gas connections disconnected

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 42 connections while imposing fine of Rs0.9 million and 25 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas and another three on use of compressor. In Peshawar and Karak, the company lodged an FIR against gas thieves . The regional team also imposed fine of Rs0.35 million against gas theft. In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected two gas connections on illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs.0.07 million against gas theft.

In Mardan, SNGPL team disconnected six connection on illegal use of gas. In Sialkot, the company disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas and Rs 0.001 million fine imposed over under billing.

The regional team in Gujranwala processed 25 under billing cases and a meter was disconnected on the use of compressor. The team also imposed fine of Rs0.164 million on gas theft and under billing cases. The company disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, 4 connections were severed on illegal use of gas.